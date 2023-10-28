Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Flags of the Republic of Kosovo, Europe and the USA in front of the National Library of Kosovo in the capital Pristina (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Hans Lucas/Mathieu Menard

It is no coincidence that the Kosovo conflict is now flaring up again, says an expert. This is also due to the fading prospects of the Western Balkan states joining the European Union.

Brussels – The Kosovo conflict has been simmering for years, but recently gained new fuel: at the end of September, an armed Serbian commando group attacked Kosovo police officers in northern Kosovo. Four people died. In order to resolve the conflict, European Union (EU) mediators held renewed talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels at the end of October – without results, as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell admitted. The situation is extremely dangerous. An expert warns of an escalation of the conflict and shows solutions.

Kosovo conflict: these are the backgrounds

After the 14-month civil war, Kosovo seceded from Serbia with NATO help in 1999 and declared independence in 2008. Over 100 countries, including Germany, recognize independence – but Serbia is not among them. Today almost exclusively Albanians live in Kosovo, but Serbia is reclaiming its former province. Political reconciliation has not yet happened in all these years. The Kosovo conflict primarily revolves around northern Kosovo, where around 50,000 people live, the majority of them Serbs. Among other things, parallel administrative structures emerged in the area, meaning that Serbia has great influence there.

In recent years there have been repeated violent clashes, with both parties blaming each other. After the attack by Serbian paramilitaries in northern Kosovo in September, Belgrade massed military units on the border. The “unprecedented deployment of advanced Serbian artillery, tanks and mechanized infantry units” is a “very destabilizing development,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. From an expert perspective, the situation was extremely dangerous and could have easily escalated. Tensions between the conflicting parties continue to exist.

Kosovo conflict: Expert warns of next war in the Balkans

The process of dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo has been going on for around ten years. During the current negotiations in Brussels, EU mediators proposed the creation of an association of the majority Serb-speaking communities in Kosovo. Pristina is skeptical about the idea, fearing that it could be a possible instrument for the secession of the Serb-inhabited northern Kosovo. “Unfortunately, the sides were unwilling to agree without preconditions that were unacceptable to each other,” said EU foreign policy chief Borrell.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti. EU mediators met in separate talks with Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (archive photo). © IMAGO / VXimages.com/Isa Haziri

According to media reports, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Kurti would have been open to accepting the EU proposal if Serbia recognized Kosovo. But Vucic was not ready for that, as he himself emphasized after the talks. Before such state recognition comes, Serbia demands autonomy for municipalities with Serb populations. “Two positions clash irreconcilably. In my opinion, the moderation of these discussions has so far failed,” concluded ex-NATO general Erhard Bühler in his podcast “What to do, Mr. General?” in October.

The expert Gerald Knaus warned of an escalation of the conflict. “Serbian media have been talking about the next war in the Balkans for years,” Knaus, chairman of the European Stability Initiative think tank, told the Editorial Network Germany (RND). The Serbian media talk about “terror in Kosovo against the Serbian minority,” but that doesn’t exist at all. Tensions are now flaring up as the conflicts from the 1990s are “thawing,” the expert analyzed, “because the promise of an EU perspective is fading.” Serbia’s head of government no longer believes in an accession perspective for his country. “The problem is: He’s right about that,” Knaus told the RND.

What the Western Balkan countries’ EU accession prospects have to do with the Kosovo conflict

The six Western Balkan countries Kosovo, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina have been waiting for EU membership for more than 20 years. Not all EU states believe that the Western Balkan countries will be able to implement the necessary reforms by 2030. The risks of delaying accession for too long have been around for a long time, as countries such as China, Russia and Turkey are also courting the Western Balkans. “And now Vucic is unfortunately betting on a different card: nationalism,” analyzed Knaus. The Serbian president traveled to Beijing in October for a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin.

However, he skipped the Western Balkan summit, at which the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz campaigned for the six countries to join the EU quickly. The situation could become particularly critical if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election again next year. Then the USA might no longer keep NATO’s security promise, the expert said RND. The result: US troops are withdrawing from Kosovo and NATO’s role in Europe is shrinking. “Suddenly it is possible again to do what Putin is trying to do in Ukraine[…]: namely to create new realities with the military,” said Knaus.

Resolution of the conflict? Expert called for clear accession prospects for Western Balkan states

At the European Council in December, Europe should not demand “some formal compromise,” but rather say clearly: “If countries in the Balkans, including Ukraine, including Moldova, meet the conditions, then they will at least be able to join the European internal market in the next four to five years join,” demanded Knaus. The EU has to do this so that its last foreign policy success does not slip away, says the expert.

Olaf Scholz, however, was much more optimistic. The two parties in the Kosovo conflict had agreed that they wanted to talk to each other on the basis of a basic agreement, said the Chancellor at the end of the EU summit on Friday. There is also a concrete draft for a network of Serbian communities in northern Kosovo. “We have made progress in this really depressing matter,” said the Chancellor.