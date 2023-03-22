Home page politics

Split

Vucic and Kurti had already agreed to an agreement at the end of February – at least verbally. New negotiations have now lasted a good twelve hours.

Ohrid – “We have a deal”: With these words the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel announced at the weekend that the top representatives of Serbia and Kosovo had made considerable progress. On Saturday (March 18), the two hostile Balkan states agreed on an agreement in their conflict. However, as before, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic refused to sign it.

Under the new agreement, Belgrade will not recognize Kosovo under international law, but will acknowledge the statehood of its former province. Kosovo, in turn, should institutionally secure the rights of the Serbian ethnic group in the country.

The document now published by the EU contained hardly any time commitments. It only says that the sides would form a joint monitoring committee within 30 days, which would be responsible for overseeing the “deal”.

NATO enlargement: The growing defense alliance View photo gallery

Rapprochement in the Kosovo conflict? “I didn’t sign anything today”

“I didn’t sign anything today,” Vucic explained afterwards in Ohrid in Macedonia, the place of the negotiations. “We each showed in different ways where the respective red lines are for us.” For the Serbian nationalist, any softening of the tough stance towards Pristina represents a political risk. Right-wing extremists in Serbia threatened “hot” protests if Vucic were to leave Ohrid “capitulate”.

Kurti, in turn, faces pressure from the Kosovar Albanian population and electorate, who refuse to make concessions to the Serb community.

Kosovo and Serbia are moving closer together in negotiations mediated by the EU. © Vudi Xhymshiti/Imago

The relationship between the youngest European state, Kosovo, and its neighbor has remained unresolved since it split from Serbia as a result of a NATO intervention in 1999. Diplomatic efforts by the West in recent years have not led to any significant normalization of the situation. Tensions had escalated again in the previous year, with road blockades and incidents of shooting. (dpa/AFP/frs)