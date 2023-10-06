Home page politics

After armed attacks by militant Serbs, Kosovo accuses Belgrade of copying Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin’s tactics in the annexation of Crimea.

Pristina – After the armed attack by militant Serbs on Kosovo police units at the end of September, the President of Kosovo accused the Serbian government in Belgrade of wanting to forcibly occupy the Serb-inhabited part of the small Balkan country (around 1.8 million inhabitants).

Kosovo conflict: Serious allegations from Pristina against Belgrade

Just as Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin once did in 2014 in Crimea, which is under international law in Ukraine. “Serbia has been planning to annex northern Kosovo for a long time. According to exactly the script that Russian President Vladimir Putin used in Crimea,” said Vjosa Osmani World.

On September 24th, according to information from Pristina, Serbian militias opened fire on Kosovo police officers not far from the border, killing one officer. In addition, around 30 armed men occupied the Banjska monastery north of Mitrovica. According to Kosovo, three attackers were killed. Osmani’s comparison is based on the fact that Russia sent armed militias without rank insignia to Crimea in the spring of 2014.

A Kosovar police officer secures a road in northern Kosovo near the village of Banjska. © Vudi Xhymshiti/imago

“Belgrade is inciting the Serbian community in Kosovo with its propaganda. Meanwhile, terrorist groups were trained on Serbian military bases. Heavy weapons and ‘green men’ – paramilitaries in uniforms without insignia – were smuggled into northern Kosovo via illegal routes,” Osmani explained in the interview: “We have maps, drone footage, the attackers’ weapons and their phones left behind as they fled evaluated. “It is clear from this that on September 24, the attackers wanted to create facts in 37 locations simultaneously in a hybrid operation to occupy the north of our country.”

Serbian militias attack Kosovar police officers: What role does Belgrade play?

Without the Serbian state apparatus, they “would never have had access to the military weapons we confiscated. The men were trained at Serbian military bases under the coordination of the Serbian Defense Minister. In addition, according to the US government, Serbia has increased the presence of its armed forces on the border with Kosovo to an unprecedented extent. This shows that the Serbs are aiming for further escalation,” Osmani continued: “And that their goal is still to conquer parts of Kosovo.”

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic came under heavy pressure in the summer after mass protests across Serbia against his policies. According to Balkan expert Dr. Vedran Dzihic, Vucic is using the aggression against Kosovo to distract from domestic political problems in Serbia. Vucic, who maintains politically close contacts with Russia’s autocrat Putin, is also considered controversial in the West because he was Deputy Minister of Information under the internationally convicted war criminal Slobodan Milosevic between 1998 and 2000 and because he expressed harsh sentiments against Kosovars and Albanians during the Kosovo War (1998/99). made.

Allies: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin at a meeting in November 2021 in Sochi. © imago

To this day, his government does not recognize the independence of the former Serbian region, which declared itself independent in 2008. Nevertheless, Dzihic, the political scientist, said Austrian Institute for International Politics in Vienna, recently in conversation with IPPEN.MEDIAthat a war in the middle of the Balkans can be ruled out.

Danger of war in Kosovo? Balkan expert calms down about NATO

“Kosovo has NATO troops on its territory. Serbia wouldn’t dare do that. But we are currently experiencing an incredible political escalation between Albin Kurti, the Kosovo Prime Minister, and Vucic. Both sides are becoming so politically heated that trust is being destroyed,” he explained.

“There are radicalized groups on both sides who would be willing to resort to armed violence. In such a heated atmosphere, a spark is enough for localized violent clashes to occur.” This is exactly what happened. (pm)