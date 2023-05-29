Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kosovo | About 25 NATO peacekeepers were injured in clashes with protesters

May 29, 2023
in World Europe
Kosovo | About 25 NATO peacekeepers were injured in clashes with protesters

According to KFOR, the injured in the clashes are Italians and Hungarians.

About 25 NATO peacekeepers have been injured in clashes with protesters in Kosovo on Monday. The NATO-led KFOR operation tells about it in its announcement.

According to KFOR, the injured in the clashes are Italians and Hungarians. According to KFOR, the peacekeepers have received, for example, burns and fractures.

Since 1999, Finnish peacekeepers have also worked in the KFOR operation in Kosovo. The Finnish Defense Forces says on its website that the total strength of the Finns in the operation would be around 70 people.

Monday’s clashes are related to Serbian protesters’ opposition to the newly elected mayors.

Already last week in Zveçan Kosovo police clashed with demonstrators of Serbian background. These had tried to oppose the newly elected mayor’s access to the city hall. The Serbs had boycotted the elections, considering them to be pro-Albanian.


