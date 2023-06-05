Fifteen of the 19 Italian soldiers wounded in Kosovo return home. This was communicated by KFOR, explaining that the Italian soldiers deployed with the NATO-led mission who were injured in recent days during protests in the north of the country (11 in Zvecan, another 8 in Pec/Peje) were repatriated today.

The 15 who returned to Italy were transferred to the Celio military hospital for further medical treatment, while the other four are currently in the infirmary of the KFOR headquarters and will soon return to their duties.

Before leaving Kosovo, the KFOR Commander, Division General Angelo Michele Ristuccia, met the military at Pristina airport to once again wish them a speedy and complete recovery.

Meanwhile about 500 soldiers of the Atlantic Alliance have arrived in Kosovo, as a ”NATO reinforcement after last week’s violence which left 30 injured”. This was announced via Twitter by NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu, explaining that they are ”about 500 Turkish soldiers in service of Turkey’s 65th mechanized infantry brigade who will make up the majority of reinforcements”.