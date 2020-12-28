Koskela homicide suspicion The boys suspected of Koskela’s murder videotaped their actions: “It has been absurd and sadistic violence,” says the director of investigation.

Video material on the treatment of the victim in the Koskela hospital area has been found on the telephones of 16-year-olds suspected of murder.

16 years old three boys of the same age suspected of murdering the boy videotaped the violent and humiliating treatment of their victim. Director of Investigation of the Case, Helsinki Police Crime Commissioner Marko Forss tells video footage found on suspects’ phones.

“Little by little, things have survived. Yes, there have been videos of the deeds, ”Forss says.

The suspected murder took place on Friday, December 4, in the Koskela hospital area in Helsinki. The victim was found outside the country lying down on Monday, December 7, some of his clothes had been taken off.

Events according to Forss, there are also partly surveillance camera recordings. In the past, the pre-trial investigation has reported that the victim the beating had lasted several tens of minutes and that it had taken place in several places in the hospital area.

“There are a variety of practices, violence and humiliating acts that have come to light through a police investigation,” Forss explains.

The grounds for the arrest of three suspects are still being weighed in this week. One they were asked for release last week pre-trial detention. In the case of 16-year-olds, ie minors, other coercive measures as alternatives to detention are also carefully considered.

For example, a travel restriction could be an option.

“Imprisonment for more than two weeks is rare in minors,” Forss says.

Three 16-year-old boys suspected of Koskela’s murder were imprisoned on December 10, three weeks ago from Wednesday.

Violence the reasons or motive for the act are still not clarified. There has been no disagreement or jealousy or any other explanation on social media, for example, during interrogations or otherwise.

There is only a systematic approach, known in the context of the case as bullying. The acts have been done in one inch, some of the suspects have participated in them more and some less.

“It’s been nonsense and sadistic violence,” Forss says.

Whether violence was preceded by the use of drugs other than alcohol has not been established. The ambiguity in substance use, according to Forss, stems from the fact that there were several days between the act and the arrest of the suspects. Therefore, the matter may not appear in the technical investigation.

The police thank those who have already told about the Koskela case and its background and ask for further information on the matter. According to Forssi, information about the events prior to the suspected murder will be received by e-mail at [email protected] or by telephone during office hours at 029 547 1200.