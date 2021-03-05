Koskela homicide Candles were lit all over Finland in memory of the boy killed in Koskela

There is no official organizer of the event, but the places indicated by the cities had been collected for the Facebook event.

On Friday Candles were lit all over Finland in Koskela in memory of a 16-year-old boy who died on December 4.

The event was organized on Facebook. The purpose is to remember the boy who died in a homicide and to resist bullying and violence.

There is no official organizer of the event, but its Facebook page a list of places designated by the various localities to which the candles could be taken after 6 pm had been compiled.

In Espoo, candles could be taken to the courtyards of churches and memorial sites in cemeteries.

On the event page it was also reminded to take into account the coronavirus situation, to use a face mask and to keep safety intervals if several people are present at the same time.

The main trial of the Koskela homicide trial ended on Wednesday in the Helsinki District Court.

The district court has announced that it will rule on the matter on March 24th.