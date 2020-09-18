Highlights: PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, special gift to Bihar

Kosi and Mithilanchal’s 86-year-old dream come true

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra said – PM Modi fulfilled his grandfather’s dream

‘We promise the Government of India that we will take it as our own and handle it’

Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has given a special gift to Bihar by inaugurating the Rail Mahasetu on the Kosi River. People living in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul and Saharsa districts will benefit the most from the construction of this rail bridge. With this, the 86-year-old dream of Kosi and the people of Mithilanchal came true. Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s move. He said that the Prime Minister fulfilled his grandfather’s dream.

Sanjay Mishra said- I belong to Mithila

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra said, ‘I belong to Mithila, who is known for his folk music, Vidyapati, Madhubani paintings. My grandfather used to say that in 1887, the British built a bridge over the Kosi river in the British Raj. Flood and earthquake came together in 1934 and broke this bridge completely. He has never been tried to make it since then.

The veteran actor said – Dada ji is no more but his dream came true

The veteran actor further said that ‘Dada ji is no more, but his dream came true. The Government of India gave a gift to our country and Bihar in 2020. Mahasetu in Kosi which is two km. Is long. We promise the Government of India that we will take it as our own and handle it. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has shared this video of the veteran actor on his Twitter account.

Piyush Goyal tweeted Sanjay Mishra’s special VIDEO

Sharing the video, Piyush Goyal wrote in a tweet, ‘Kosi bridge was broken due to floods and earthquake during the time of the grandfather of famous film artist Sanjay Mishra, whose dream of building it for a long time. Today, in 2020, PM Modi’s government has fulfilled that dream of his grandfather in Kosi Rail Mahasetu. #BiharKaPragatiPath ‘

New history in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar

New history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar. On Friday, through video conferencing, PM Modi inaugurated 12 other railway projects including the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge. In addition, 5 new trains have also been gifted. PM Modi said on the occasion that it is a coincidence that the broken connection between Mithila and Kosi is being linked between a global epidemic. This has been the dream project of revered Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Nitish Babu. With this, a 250 km long dedicated freight corridor is being built in Bihar. This will give a second track to the goods train apart from the passenger train, which will save time.