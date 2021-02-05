The head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev noted that, according to the keynote speech of US President Joe Biden, the three key problems of the country included the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and nuclear weapons, while Russia was not included in the “top 3”. The Russian senator wrote about this on Facebook.

Biden’s keynote speech took place yesterday. Commenting on it, Kosachev stressed the importance of the raised foreign policy topics. At the same time, according to the senator, it was not so difficult for the president to perform well, since his predecessor Donald Trump “managed to break so many firewood in world affairs that one must try very hard to look no better against this background.”

“In general, it is very predictable, the strategic guidelines are still the same, and they are still alarming,” says Kosachev’s post. – However, some of the basic points in Biden’s speech were somewhat reassuring. He spoke first of all about general problems: pandemic, climate, nuclear weapons. Let me remind you that Obama’s “triad” sounded like Ebola, ISIS (IS, a terrorist group, banned in the Russian Federation) and Russia. Moreover, the third “evil” (that is, our country) just made a decisive contribution to the victory over the second, but they somehow preferred not to remember this later. “

According to the senator, there is something to discuss with Biden’s Troika, both in bilateral and multilateral formats, and there is already a result on one of the problems – the START treaty has been extended. Kosachev also called Biden’s intention to continue diplomatic interaction with opponents and competitors as “progress from the current empty space” if it is in the interests of the United States and contributes to the security of the American people.

“Of course, the president could not help but threaten Russia, promising not to leave without consequences Russia’s malicious activities in the international arena and its violation of international obligations, forcing it to“ pay ”. However, this is again a matter of interpretation. Since it is precisely malice and violations of obligations that Russia does not have and is not expected, unless they are specially thought up under the next sanctions, ”the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Biden’s speech was criticized by former US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.