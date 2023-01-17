Senator Kosachev called the question of free flights over Siberia from the EC wrong

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev responded to the demand of the European Commission (EC) for free flights over Siberia for foreign airlines. He published a relevant post in Telegram.

Kosachev said that at present there are no conditions for discussing this issue. He recalled that due to sanctions, the airspace of the European Union is closed to Russian airlines, and flights over Russian territory are limited for European carriers. At the same time, he called the very formulation of the question of free flights over Siberia incorrect.

European officials should have better understood what the mechanism of the “trans-Siberian royalty” is Konstantin KosachevVice Speaker of the Federation Council

According to Kosachev, in this case we are not talking about payment for the right of passage, but about the so-called “pool agreements”. He noted that such agreements are common in international practice as commercial contractual instruments.

Pool agreements and trans-Siberian royalties

As the vice-speaker explained, such agreements have been concluded between Russian and foreign airlines that operate flights via the Trans-Siberian routes. It is assumed that foreign carriers are charged for the use of aviation infrastructure during the flight. In return, they shorten their route and save significant money. Kosachev recalled that the mechanism has existed since the 1970s. According to him, similar mechanisms exist in other geographically large countries: Canada, Brazil, China.

The royalties that Russia receives from these agreements are directed to the modernization of infrastructure. The senator explained that during the flight over the territory of the Russian Federation, Soviet and Russian ground equipment is used and depreciated.

Kosachev also drew attention to Article 15 of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation of 1944, according to which overflight over the territory of the state cannot be paid. “No provisions of the Convention in connection with the practice of concluding “pool agreements” between airlines are violated already by virtue of the fact that they do not concern the payment for the flight itself,” he said. According to him, neither the USSR nor Russia signed an agreement on transit for international shipments under the Chicago Convention.

At the same time, after joining the WTO, Russia was ready to revise the mechanism of the Trans-Siberian royalty. But the agreement between Moscow and Brussels never entered into force, as the EU failed to fulfill its promise to allow Russian airlines on domestic European flights. Another reason not to abolish royalties was the decision of the European Union to maintain the greenhouse gas trading system for aircraft. “This is fair, because foreign aircraft emit CO2 into our airspace, polluting the atmosphere,” Kosachev noted.

Therefore, today’s requirement of the European Commission sounds more like: “And let’s do it for nothing?”. Another scam with an air of offended virtue Konstantin KosachevVice Speaker of the Federation Council

The EU demanded that Russia make flights over Siberia free

Earlier, the head of the Directorate-General for Transport of the European Commission, Henrik Hololei, said that the EU requires Russia to stop charging foreign companies for flying on routes over Siberia. “If one day we have the opportunity to see the opening of Russian airspace, one thing should disappear – the Trans-Siberian royalties,” he said.

Later, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, objected that Russia was ready to cooperate with the European Union on mutually beneficial terms and would be ready to make concessions only if the proposal met the state interests of the Russian side. He also underlined the critical importance of the Siberian region for international aviation and explained that the refusal to overfly Siberia has led to an increase in airfare.