The head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, commented on February 20 on a statement by US President Joe Biden, who, speaking via video link at the Munich Security Conference, accused Russia of attacks on the West, as well as a desire to weaken NATO.

“The Munich conference is a format that was originally created, and still remains so, for the Americans to instill in their NATO allies the feeling that there is no alternative to the alliance,” he said.RIA News“.

Kosachev noted that real and perceived external threats are traditionally discussed in Munich. This is aimed at “creating a sense of danger and increasing the cohesion of the transatlantic ranks.”

“It would be strange if Biden on such a platform bypassed the topic of Russia. He did not go around her. In my opinion, nothing new has sounded, but it’s a pity, ”he added.

On the eve of February 19, Biden at the Munich Security Conference said that Russia intends to undermine the transatlantic cooperation between the United States and European countries. He called on the European partners of the United States to adhere to unity in the European Union and within NATO in the light of the “Russian threat”. The politician also said that the United States will remain fully committed to NATO and the fifth article of the Washington Treaty, which defines the principle of collective defense of the alliance.

The Munich conference takes place online on February 19–20. It is attended by, among other things, the American President, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry.

On February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and Russia, under the current American leader, are unlikely to find agreement on most current problems, but it is necessary to continue the dialogue.

A day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States does not stop cynical attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia. Moscow, according to the diplomat, has no illusions about future relations with the United States under Biden’s presidency.