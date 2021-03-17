Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Federation Council committee on international affairs, confirmed that he could take the post of vice-speaker of the Federation Council for international affairs. He said this in an interview with “RIA News»On Wednesday, March 17th.

Earlier on the same day, the agency, citing a source in the chamber’s staff, reported that Kosachev would be elected vice-speaker instead of Ilyas Umakhanov on Wednesday. It was clarified that Senator Grigory Karasin will take Kosachev’s place.

When asked about his promotion to vice-speaker, Kosachev answered in the affirmative. He also confirmed that Karasin may take the post of head of the international committee.

It was reported that Umakhanov, in turn, will move to the post of special representative of the Federation Council for interaction with international organizations on the preparation and holding of the World Conference on Interreligious and Interethnic Dialogue.

Kosachev has headed the committee of the upper house of parliament for more than six years – since December 25, 2014. Karasin, who is the first deputy chairman of the committee on science, education and culture, before joining the Federation Council, served as deputy foreign minister.

On December 16, 2020, senators approved a bill according to which the former head of state, after the termination of his powers, can become a senator and apply for a life quota. It was indicated that according to the Constitution, citizens who have outstanding services to the country in the field of state and public activities can also receive a senator’s life quota.