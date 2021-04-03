The chance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resolve the conflict with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) has been missed. This was announced on April 3 by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

“The chance, no doubt, has been missed: no dialogue, further suppression of the Russian language, dismantling of the Russian-language education system, continuation of the glorification of Bandera and others like them. But when the time comes to explain the failures, the choice is still the same, Russia is to blame, ”he wrote on his Facebook page.

Kosachev stressed that Zelensky could take the necessary decisions to prevent the start of events that can be observed at the moment in the region. Despite the promises that the Ukrainian leader made to the residents of the country during the election campaign, he failed to resolve the conflict in Donbass, the parliamentarian stressed.

Earlier that day, it became known that for the first time since July 27, 2020, after the adoption of additional ceasefire measures in the Donbass, Ukrainian security forces used artillery weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements during shelling of the LPR. It was noted that the Ukrainian military fired from the positions of the 59th and 92nd brigades. A total of 16 shells were fired.

On April 2, Yakov Osadchiy, an official representative of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed LPR, said that Ukrainian military personnel continue to indiscriminately mine the territories of Donbass controlled by Kiev. He stressed that over the past week they had planted over 100 TM-62 anti-tank mines on the outskirts of the city of Popasnaya.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Natalia Nikonorova, over the past two months, more and more cases of violation of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian security forces have been recorded.

The Kremlin expressed concern about this state of affairs. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the exacerbation of tension and provocations lead to tragedies and frustrate all peace agreements in the region. At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly called on the parties to a peaceful solution to the conflict, he recalled.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany. Despite the adoption of an agreement to end the conflict, shootings between the Ukrainian side and Donbass continue.