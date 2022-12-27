The vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev called on December 27 the European Union (EU) the main failure of the year, especially Germany. According to him, Europe has lost its independence in the international arena.

“I would call the European Union and, perhaps, its leader, Germany, the main failure of the year. From the independence and increasing the role of the EU, about which French President Emmanuel Macron spoke rather timidly and abstractly for some time, there are not even hints left, ”he told reporters.

The vice speaker pointed out that Europe has actually lost its subjectivity in the international arena, both in the field of security and diplomacy. According to Kosachev, the United States, in an effort to maintain dominance, actually “de-Europeanized” Europe.

On December 23, Oleg Savchenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said that the United States was provoking Europe to economically disadvantageous actions in order to maintain its dominant position in the Western space.

The day before, Macron said that the EU countries should achieve greater independence from the United States, including within NATO. Commenting on the opinion that the conflict in Ukraine revealed the EU’s greater dependence on Washington, the French leader agreed that Europe must defend itself.

On December 7, the Global Times reported that Europe is beginning to worry about its declining role in the world amid unresolved crises and the emergence of new ones, in connection with which a sense of fear is growing in Europe. The publication also claims that strategic rivalry between the US and the EU is intensifying, negatively affecting European industry.

Prior to this, on September 28, the China Daily newspaper noted that Europe is heading for recession, which led to self-destructive EU policies dictated by the United States. The article noted that EU countries should start to act more independently. In the event that this does not happen, a recession will become inevitable, there will be an even greater slowdown in business activity in the European region, and energy problems will only continue to grow, the authors of the material emphasized.

European countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. However, this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a jump in inflation that provoked a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.

