Moscow’s response to US anti-Russian sanctions is prompt, extremely specific and tough. This was announced on Friday, April 16, by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev.

He noted that the Russian response to US sanctions proves that all US restrictions are pointless and baseless.

“Today’s prompt, extremely concrete and tough response from Russia to the next package of US sanctions comprehensively confirms that the Americans have not been hit even once. That all their innuendos are without foundation. And that our country does not need to explain anything to the Americans, ”he wrote on Facebook.

Kosachev added that whatever the US charges against Russia were, in no case were any facts or evidence provided.

“In recent years, the Americans have been building their policy of accusations against Russia on speculative assumptions, where the notorious highly likely (cyber hacks) is the maximum degree of confidence, and then – down to a“ low degree ”(paid for by the Taliban). But in none of the cases there is evidence and in none of the cases is there a 100% reliability of the conclusions, ”said the vice-speaker of the Federation Council.

He said that Washington staged a “carpet bombing” of sanctions in the hope of hitting the target, but again failed to find Russia’s vulnerability and “find it at the scene of the crime.”

“At random and counting on the fact that sooner or later it will be possible to hit the target, after which Russia will falter, caught“ at the scene of the crime ”, miss the blow and ask for mercy <...> They can look for explanations of their paranoia anywhere, but at the Russian address they will never find them, because they do not exist. And we are 100% sure that we are right, because we know the truth. And her strength is in her, ”Kosachev summed up.

On the same day, Russia imposed countermeasures in response to new US sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in response to the expulsion of 10 American diplomats; limiting the practice of short-term travel by diplomats through the Department of State; complete cessation of the practice of hiring by US diplomatic missions administrative and technical workers from among citizens of the Russian Federation and third countries, and other measures. Also on the sanctions list were eight current and former American high-ranking officials and figures involved in the development and implementation of the anti-Russian course.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow has the opportunity to take painful measures for American business, but Russia will hold them back for now.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree introducing new anti-Russian sanctions. The restrictions affected 32 legal entities and individuals from Russia, who, according to the administration of the American president, “made attempts to influence the US presidential elections in 2020, as well as other acts of disinformation and interference.” In addition, the United States announced the expulsion of 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington.