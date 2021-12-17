In the published draft treaties of Russia with the US and NATO on security guarantees, there are no requirements to make unilateral concessions. On Friday, December 17, this was announced to Izvestia by the vice-speaker of the Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev.

The politician stressed that this is a correct, detailed and high-quality “statement on paper” of those red lines that Russia has repeatedly spoken about recently. This is not only an expression of Russian concern, but a proposal to establish common rules for all and thus return to the principle of “indivisible security,” he added.

“There are no demands to make unilateral concessions – security is either equal for everyone, or it simply does not exist. If these agreements became legally binding, then all the concerns that the collective West constantly reiterates to us would be removed. The expansion of NATO only exaggerates all concerns, ”Kosachev said.

According to the senator, it is likely that the alliance will not accept these proposals, and this will not happen because they are poorly formulated – it is simply not for this that “NATO enlargement was started”, the goal of the West is to ensure itself unilateral advantages, the vice speaker summed up Federation Council.

Earlier that day, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is ready to begin negotiations with the United States on security guarantees on December 18. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, has published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees.

The documents were transferred to Washington and its allies. As follows from the projects, in particular, the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

At the same time, the representative of the US administration Jennifer Psaki noted that Washington would not consider Moscow’s proposals without the opinion of its partners.

Also on Friday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russia had offered the United States to hold security talks in Geneva. He specified that Moscow has already formed a team for these negotiations. The diplomat called on his American colleagues to determine, in turn, their composition.