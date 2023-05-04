“I think it’s definitely not something that can be easily organized by amateurs. It seems to me rather an attack by professionals.” This was stated by Andrej Kortunov, academic director of the Russian Council for International Affairs (Riac) in Moscow, commenting with Adnkronos on the attack on the Kremlin with two drones, one of which exploded over the Senate building setting fire to the roof.

“The reality is that we do not know for sure who did it. The official Russian position is that this attack was organized by the Ukrainians and that the technical complexity of the action suggests that it was managed by Ukrainian intelligence,” Kortunov continues, stressing however that “some kind of evidence to substantiate this point of view” is still awaited.

On the possibility that the incident could be considered a sign of weakness of the Kremlin, the analyst suggests that there were no casualties, and therefore “in this sense the attack was unsuccessful”, adding that the Russian leadership has adopted ” necessary measures” to defuse this type of action. “Now – he adds – we will have to evaluate the possible impact on public opinion. So far we are not aware of any significant damage related to this attack. So it is still to be seen”.

Kortunov, ahead of the May 9 parade in Moscow, argues that Russian forces have not achieved “any kind of strategic success” in Ukraine and although they continue to advance into Bakhmut, “this progress is quite slow”. “We can talk about some tactical gains on the ground, but as far as I know, there hasn’t been any sign of a major encirclement of the Ukrainian forces”, highlights the analyst, according to whom the Russian ‘successes’ “do not constitute a strategic turning point” .

On the hypothesis of a possible Russian military escalation in Ukraine in retaliation for the attack on the Kremlin, Kortunov says it is “hard to say” since “it is not something that is openly announced”.

Meanwhile, news is circulating about the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive on which Kortunov believes there are many question marks. “The main question is whether this counter-offensive will be successful or not and whether it has already begun, is about to begin or whether it will be postponed until the summer. This is not yet clear and the signals we receive from the theater are conflicting – he explains – Some believe that there is a lot of activity on the Ukrainian side and this could be a signal that the counteroffensive is already underway. But others say that the initial plans of the Ukrainian side have been interrupted by military actions taken by the Russian army. And that this counteroffensive has been postponed Maybe within the next couple of days we’ll have a clear picture of what’s going on.”

Finally, on the hypothesis that Russia resorts to tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine to avenge the attack on the Kremlin, Kortunov indicates that at the moment there are “rather low” possibilities. “It is difficult to justify the use of tactical nuclear weapons from a military point of view. And the political repercussions of such an escalation would be extremely serious for Russia and negative in terms of its reputation internationally”, says Kortunov, according to which Moscow will try to avoid using these weapons “as much as possible”.

“Only if there is a great strategic success of the Ukrainian side or if there is a direct involvement of NATO, this option could be considered as something more realistic and more probable”, he concludes.