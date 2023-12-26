Korp Bay | “Absolutely exceptional”, the Finnish Service Dog Association evaluates the search performance of the police dog

According to rescue dog operations planner Kirsi Liikanen, the dog's good basic training was emphasized in Korpilahti's case.

Finland designer of the service dog association's rescue dog operations Kirsi Liikanen considers the case of Korpilahti, where the police dog Kuha found a missing child alive under a pile of snow on the eve, to be quite exceptional.

According to Liikanen, these types of search situations are really rare for rescue dogs.

“This was an obviously challenging case, because the snow removal makes the search in its own way, the smell comes out from there in its own way,” Liikanen tells STT.

Korplahti the events were initially reported by the Police Dog Association Facebookon its page. According to the update, Kuha-koira had checked the pile made by Lumiaura already at the beginning of the search, but did not react to the pile in any way by first searching.

After about an hour of searching, Kuha was allowed to smell the snow pile again. In this case, after smelling one spot, Kuha froze in place and refused to continue the journey. Kuha had started to dig the spot, and after the police joined the digging, the missing boy was finally found under the tree.

“It felt quite shocking that this child was there in the snow, but then it was wonderful when he was found in time. I take my hat off to the dog's handler and his actions. And of course to the dog too, a great dog,” says Liikanen.

According to Liikanen, in the case of Korpilahti, the dog's good basic training has been emphasized.

“And then, of course, the dog handler's ability to interpret his own dog, which was obviously brilliant in this case.”

Too much says that it takes several years to train a rescue dog in voluntary activities, it would take a little less if trained professionally.

“4-5 years is a fairly common age before a dog is able to alert and has passed all tests.”

According to Liikanen, the first thing that is important in training a rescue dog is the relationship between the dog and its owner.

“It must be in order and good in such a way that the dog wants to work with the owner.”

Basic obedience must also be good. The dog must be able to concentrate on its work and communication with the owner so that the dog does not, for example, go after game or other smells.

When the basics are in order, the dog will be trained in both ground and aerial work.

“On the ground, the dog traces human tracks, which can be really old. On the other hand, with the air filter, the odors that come with the air currents are imitated.”

A rescue dog must master both ways. After this, additional training is also available for the dogs, such as searching for collapses or under the snow. According to Liikanen, however, such searches have been very rare in Finland.

In voluntary activities Rescue dogs are always alerted to search locations via the Voluntary Rescue Service (Vapepa).

“The police are in contact with Vapepa, and Vapepa then alerts the searchers in the area through its own system, depending on what type of searchers are needed there.”

According to Liikanen's own experience, there are rarely any search situations in which dogs are not invited. It depends on the place how quickly the searchers can get there.

“We try to be there as quickly as possible, but in a larger area the response can be an hour or an hour and a half due to the long driving distances.”

According to Liikanen, the network of volunteer rescue dogs is quite comprehensive nationwide. At the end of last year, the Service Dog Association's rescue dog operations had 77 dogs in alert groups all over Finland, and there are also operators in the Finnish Rescue Dog Association. He sees that more actors are certainly needed.

According to Liikanen, the best reward for working is always when what you are looking for is found.

“We are always overall happy about it, regardless of who does it. I personally think that we are small parts, each of which is looking for its own plot. That is also important information, when you can say that there is nothing to search for in this area, then we can get to the next one.”