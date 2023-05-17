The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a beautiful, sometimes breathtaking, sometimes heartwarming adventure through a fantasy world filled with whimsy and wonder. But he has a dark and deep hidden side. No, I’m not talking about Ganandorf and the darkness that emanates from the abyss under Hyrule Castle. I’m talking about the torture of the koroks.

The world of Tears of the Kingdom It’s full of these little masked creatures of the woods, and many of them have been separated or trapped far from their friends. One of Link’s main tasks throughout the game is to gather the koroks in exchange for seeds Korok. But there are no hard and fast rules on how to do it. The game allows Link to use his Ultra Hand ability to lift up the koroks by their bulging backpacks and manipulate them at will as part of the game’s puzzles. And the results have been really brutal.

Do you think the TOTK devs foresaw players crucifying koroks or were the QA testers not as blood thirsty as the average nintendo player pic.twitter.com/BuJp2jeBQP — Buns (@SuperButterBuns) May 15, 2023

Since its launch on May 12, players of Tears of the Kingdom have been creating all kinds of torture devices for the koroks. Accidentally? To experiment for the sake of science? Who knows. “Cruelty is the point,” Adam Sewer of The Atlantic once wrote. That certainly seems to be the case here, with the expressive rule set of Tears of the Kingdom which occasionally allows a destructive inferno similar to Rust in an open world full of mischief.

I take no pleasure in being cruel to NPCs, but we’ve all accidentally cast a poor Korok over the horizon when a plan to get him up a mountain using Recall in a newly descended Zonai glider went horribly awry. Other players have come up with more intentional torture scenarios. Here are seven of them.

THE KOROKS ROASTERY

ladies and gentlemen, I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom pic.twitter.com/LCtsRdfGov — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 11, 2023

THE CENTIPEDE

THE ROLLER COASTER

BUMPER CARS

Hope you don’t mind being used as a front bumper lil Korok HAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/QbMuVUDAEx — Exalted (@ValiantExalt) May 12, 2023

THE ROAD

THE PASSION OF THE KOROK

The only torture device Korok more popular than the rocket launcher seems to be the crucifixion. Maybe it’s because it’s so easy to put together. I don’t know why the players of Tears of the Kingdom they find it funny. It is not. Not even a little. Shame on all of you. Koroks can’t die, but even if they could, that wouldn’t erase all their sins from Tears of the Kingdom. What a cute god have mercy on his souls: V

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Seriously folks, it’s all laughs and fun until something gets out of the game, I wouldn’t be surprised if after seeing all this, Nintendo removes, limits or tries to censor this game mechanic for the next game. Zelda. do you remember swapnotes from 3DS? Please don’t do this to me again.