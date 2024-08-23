Tiny Wonder Studio announced that thanks to the crowdfunding campaign of koROBO the console version has been fully funded. At the moment the company has not revealed on which platforms the game will be released, limiting itself to a generic “modern consoles” as well as on PC.

Even though the goal has been reached, it is still possible to contribute to the financing of the game both on Kickstarter that on Campfire. We leave you now with three new short gameplays dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

koROBO – Sticker Collection

Distressed Frog Toy

Dad’s Hologram Message

Source: Tiny Wonder Studio away Gematsu