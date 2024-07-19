Tiny Wonder Studio he announced koROBOa new action title developed by some of the creators of the franchise Chibi Robo. To make the game a campaign will be opened Kickstarter and one on Campfirealthough there are no further details about it at the moment. The aim of the software house is to release the game on both PC and all modern platforms.

The game will follow the events of Toma child who will receive the little robot as a gift koROBO for his 10th birthday. The robot will help him with his homework and with the housework, quickly becoming an invaluable companion. But the child doesn’t know that the little robot is also protecting from a mysterious threat capable of traveling across the boundaries of space-time…

We leave you with the announcement trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

koROBO – Trailer

Source: Tiny Wonder Studio Street Gematsu