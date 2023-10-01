Five years ago, the Dutch Reisopera toured with a successful production of That tote Stadt (1920), Korngold’s best-known opera, written when he was only 23. Now the company is presenting Korngold’s opera The Wonder of Heliane (1927), which had never before been staged in the Netherlands (although it was concert). After the enthusiastically received premiere on Saturday evening in Enschede, the Reisopera will tour the country for six weeks.

The miracle in the title is that of love that conquers death. Queen Heliane is accused by her husband, the cruel Ruler, of ‘giving’ herself to the Stranger locked in the dungeon. A court sentences both lovers to death, but in an unguarded moment the Stranger kills himself. Heliane gets the chance to save herself and her lover with a ‘test of God’: if she manages to raise him from the dead, they can both live.

The miracle happens and the test succeeds. You give it to Heliane, who is excellently played by soprano Annemarie Kremer. But that’s it The Wonder of Heliane not yet a successful opera. The libretto regularly gets bogged down in quasi-religious nonsense, and everything is repeated three times. Even the beautiful miracle scene contains all kinds of unnecessary fiddling with a sword. Moreover, the miracle is announced in such an ecstatic way at the end of the second act (another Kremer highlight) that you think it has already happened – you wonder for a moment what still needs to happen in the third act.

Magical world

Director Jakob Peters-Messer places the action in a timeless present, in an abstract and bare decor by Guido Petzold. The sword and a beautiful pyre of light tubes make it clear that we are in a magical world. But magic is not a license for arbitrariness. The program book contains a lot of interesting information about symbolic and esoteric layers in the opera, but what manifests itself on stage is a confused story without compelling inner logic. And the love that started it all is not palpable.

What is palpable is the fire of Kremer, who carries the performance with her vocal brilliance and intense acting. Although he sings well, Tilmann Unger as Stranger, a rather flat messianic archetype, pales in comparison. Bass-baritone Darren Jeffery is strong as Ruler: the moment when he kills Heliane after all, because he cannot accept her miracle of love, is one of the most moving in the opera in its abrupt violence.

All things considered, the real miracle is the sometimes sensational music that Korngold has written for this whole, excellently played by the North Netherlands Orchestra under Jac van Steen. The harmonic and melodic inventiveness, the orchestral colors (also in the slightly reduced line-up of Fergus McAlpine’s arrangement), the moments of sharp psychological insight and contrast. Although the latter are too few: the opera starts in overdrive, with exalted duets between Heliane, the Ruler and the Stranger. Only halfway through the second act does Korngold slow down, when Heliane defends herself before the judges with her beautiful aria ‘I went like that‘. Then you are already quite dull.

All in all, this one offers Heliane a particularly remarkable operatic experience. The abstract triangular playing floor under the undulating mirror ceiling remains empty, the sectarian cult language does not bring any image or meaning to life. The choir (a sometimes very shrill, thunderous Consensus Vocalis) suddenly appears as a revolutionary horde. Dancer Nicole van den Berg wanders around unfocused in a gray jumpsuit, until she suddenly dances a mesmerizing solo during the overture of the third act. It all feels haphazard, except when, miraculously, everything suddenly makes sense. You’d have to go see it for yourself to believe it.

Classic The Wonder of Heliane. By: Ned. Reisopera. Musical direction: Jac van Steen. Director: Jakob Peters-Messer. Seen: 30/9, Wilminktheater, Enschede. Tour until 11/11. Info: reisopera.nl ●●●●●