Korkeasaari veterinarian Sanna Sainmaa sees how cruel people can be to wildlife: last summer, someone had driven over a goose spine

After helping a bald eagle shot on a wing or a hedgehog trampled green, Sanna Sainmaa wonders what intentional cruelty can result from.

Shot animals come to Korkeasaari Wildlife Hospital from time to time. In one ground eagle, the shots had hit the spindle bone and spindle bone. The bones were broken, and the wings badly damaged.

Veterinarian Veterinarian Sanna Sainmaan the worst of the cases that have come to the table has been the Canada goose this fall. It was brought on Saturday, October 3, from Helsinki’s Old Town, Kuusiluoto Island.

From Hanhelta was tied wings twice around each other on the back.

“I just made a criminal report on a goose. I understand that no one can be caught, but I want an official note of the case, ”says Sainmaa.

Because the case is not unique. The ground eagle, which remained in Sainmaa’s memory, came to Korkeasaari Zoo in the autumn of 2012. The eagle had first been treated elsewhere, and the bones of its wing had been ossified in the wrong position.

There were actually another eagles shot that fall. On both, the shots had broken the wing bones so that neither of them would gain weight anymore. Permits for keeping eagles were obtained from the Ely Center of Southwest Finland, because such a permit is always required for a wild animal to remain in human care.

One of the eagles ended up in Ähtäri Zoo and the other in Riga, Latvia.

“The faces of birds are not so expressive that we can read the pain of a bird from them,” says Sainmaa.

Korkeasaari veterinarian Sanna Sainmaa­

Where man repents his pain, the wild animal remains silent. It is a survival strategy: the animal does not want to declare itself now weak and thus easy prey. Reading an animal’s pain is difficult due to the protective instinct – even for a professional like Sainmaa.

“But an animal experiences scientifically proven pain and distress and fear and anxiety in the same way as a human.”

In the metropolitan area a large part of the wildlife in need has passed through the Sainmaa research table. Therefore, he knows what he is talking about when he thinks of man’s intentional cruelty to an animal. He doesn’t call it beating or abuse.

“Let’s talk about animal cruelty.”

Some of the killed wild animals do not carry up to the Wildlife Hospital. Sometimes it is more gracious to kill an animal at the scene. In that case, the police or city veterinarian will be present instead.

In the autumn of 2018, Finland’s first animal crime investigation team was established in the Helsinki Police. For example, a case is currently pending in the group where a suspicion arises the man had let the dog he was walking attack the white-fronted goose In Helsinki’s Lauttasaari.

Sainma also submitted his request for an investigation into the treatment of the Canada goose to the Animal Crime Investigation Team.

Animal cruelty is usually an animal welfare offense. If the tailor is caught and police evidence is sufficient to prosecute, the maximum penalty for an animal welfare offense is two years in prison. Often no punishment is imposed or fines are given.

At a wildlife hospital, it is sometimes difficult to identify whether an injured animal has been intentionally abused or whether, for example, a dog has accidentally been able to bite a wild animal.

Hedgehogs spraying is likely to stagnate. One of the hedgehogs managed by Sainmaa was stained with green paint. The hedgehog is an easy target because its defense is solidified into a ball.

“Hedgehogs have been sprayed, kicked and dragged behind the wheel.”

“We see a lot of injured animals but the intent goes differently under the skin. Cruelty makes you angry and sad, ”says Sainmaa.

Choking is not usually a life-threatening injury. After cleaning, the hedgehog strayed with green got back into nature. Bullying hedgehogs makes Sainmaa wonder why people do vandalism at all. He says he is not a professional in human psychology but cruelty makes you think.

“Some are explained by not being able to position themselves. There is a lack of empathy and incomprehension about one’s own place in nature, ”says Sainmaa.

Last in summer in Töölönlahti, Helsinki wanted to roam too white-fronted geese. They had not internalized the concept of cycle paths but also spread to traffic routes.

On the bike path, someone then drove over a white-fronted goose.

The goose was taken to Korkeasaari. It was no longer able to control its bowel function and was throughout its own stool.

“It was diagnosed with severe spinal cord injury. The cyclist had driven over his spine. ”

There was no choice but to anesthetize the bird and put on it an intravenous substance that breathes breath. Some of the animals that died on Korkeasaari go to the Helsinki Museum of Natural History, some to the corresponding museum in Kuopio and a small part to the University of Helsinki or WWF for educational use and some for research.

The goose body ended up being destroyed.

Damage can visit. You can also accidentally drive on a goose. Sainmaa would then like man to stay to follow how the animal has done. If you see that the animal is not moving or is dragging itself, you can call the emergency services. Animal rescue tasks are not called to the 112 emergency number but are the responsibility of municipal rescue services.

“We can then kill the animal so that it doesn’t have to suffer pain for two days and then die,” Sainmaa says.

Or if there is hope for recovery back to nature, the animal will be treated.

The animal does not specifically stand as a block of the bike path or poop in the picnic area. Sainmaa says that we humans have spread so widely and yet shaped the country so much that animals in the city hardly have places to dodge.

“I would like to say that we humans do not have the right of way. We cannot clear all nature from our path. ”