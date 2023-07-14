Korkeasaari | Rainbow caribou Pedro still on the run, flour sprinkled in the corridors in the hope of traces

The snake is not poisonous, and it is not characteristic of it to seek out people.

Korkeasaari the search for the escaped Brazilian rainbow boa continued at the zoo on Friday, says the director of animal care and protection Nina Trontti for STT.

Korkeasaari Zoo said on Thursday that the rainbow caribou has escaped from its terrarium in the Amazonia house. The zoo staff noticed it at the end of last week.

The Amazonia house is normally open to the public, as the snake is not dangerous to humans. It is not toxic.

Trontti says that on Thursday, a camera was installed in the public spaces, which can be used to monitor the spaces in the evenings and at night. The staff has emptied the terrarium of the snake named Pedro of dirt and soil. This ensured that there was no rainbow caribou among the caribou.

“The corridors of the terrarium and animal caretakers have been sprinkled with flour so that there would be traces of the snake if it moved on the floor,” says Trontti.

It is suspected that the rainbow bug escaped through the drain. The sewer network has already been described twice.

All toilets in Korkeasaari’s Amazonia house are closed for the time being as a precaution. There is no direct connection to the sewer network from the other public spaces in the building.

Pedro is a 12-year-old dog. The snake is about 1.5 meters long, and it is about the thickness of the wrist.

Trontti said on Thursday that he considers it highly unlikely that the snake would have left the building. The Brazilian rainbow caribou is a species accustomed to tropical conditions, so it requires a warm climate.

There are wild mice and voles in the structures of the Amazonia house, which the snake can catch for food.

Trontti says that next week the staff will reassess the situation and think about how to find the snake. Efforts are also being made to develop the operation so that something similar does not happen again.

“All the time we are on the lookout and try to observe the area if we see a snake.”