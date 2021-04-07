Korisliiga EBT overtook its own break trophy in addition to Honka – The winner of the Local Series is expected to be the underdog

On Saturday, the Espoo Basket Team will have the opportunity to secure a place in the Women’s Basketball League finals.

Honka – EBT 75–81

Women The third semi-final match of the basketball league had many of the same elements as the previous game in the Espoo-themed series. Again, the weak start of Tapiola Honka and the difficulties of the Espoo Basket Team in the minutes after the break were present.

In addition to Honka, EBT also took a big win at Tapiola Sports Hall from its own third-quarter demons, as now EBT managed to summarize the problem period to only a couple of minutes.

“Everyone looked a little tired at first, but we managed to keep up the pace throughout the match. We need to be even better in the third quarter, but still we fought and I am therefore proud of the team, “said EBT US sentteri Hannah Little after the match in a screen interview.

Although the EBT scored evenly, it was Little who came out of the team. In addition to 19 points, he collected 22 rebounds and approached even triple doubles with eight assists.

Hongan the goal was to improve excerpts from the early moments of the match, where, however, it failed completely. The first successful two-point performance was seen from the home team only after ten attempts and seven minutes.

Specially A tale for Tuukkanen the match was difficult as the first 11 throws of Honga’s star center failed and he only got his first points at about 24 minutes of play. Tuukkanen ended up with only six points in the match.

Honka managed to catch up with its lead already in the first quarter, but in the second quarter EBT got on a small run again. During the break, the difference in favor of EBT was 11 points.

“It was exactly the same, we don’t get energy at first and somehow we go to the games really badly,” said Hongan Henna Sandvik In a screen break interview.

Pause to remedy the post-problem moments, EBT had made practical changes: it returned from a break to the stage to warm up at an earlier stage.

Despite the changes, Honka scored ten points in two minutes without any EBT success. Head coach Niko Hellman indeed, he reacted to the difficulties with overtime, after which the EBT game was visibly more lively.

Honka, who spins a narrow rotation, had a headache with an otherwise excellent match player. Lotta-Kaisa to Paltemaa fourth error. The error accounts of Paltemaa and Sandvik, who bear great responsibility, increased to four even before the last ten minutes.

Despite the error difficulties, Honka towed itself to 73-73 in the last quarter.

Both teams had great difficulty with their offensive game at the end. In the end, EBT was enough for victory in the last less than five and a half minutes made eight points, because Honka got hammered in the same time only two points.

Espoo in the semi-finals, a final opponent is sought for Peli-Karhu. The Kotka team took a decisive third victory against Forssa Alku in the match that started earlier on Wednesday with points 99–87.

The fourth match of the unresolved semi-finals will be played on Saturday at EBT’s home hall in Opinmäki from 6 p.m. If necessary, the decisive fifth match will be in the program at Tapiola next Tuesday.

“We rely on Niko’s game plan. We need to make sure we are charged and focused, because it’s a very important game, ”EBT’s Little said about the setup for the fourth match.

The previous final place of the EBT, which won the match series 2–1, is from spring 2009. What makes it special is that that same final performance, which ended in the Finnish championship, is also Honka’s latest: the clubs had a joint women’s representative team Espoo Team in 2004–2012.