You feel the pressure. Korina Rivadeneira She gave everything in the latest edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” so that the judges save her from sentencing and she does not become the next eliminated from the program. A small incident occurred after the Venezuelan model revealed that she had taken an ingredient from one of her colleagues, an action that she was questioned by the juries, who stressed that what she did did not comply with the ethics of the competition.

The former reality girl was quite nervous about the consequences it could have and did not realize that she cut her finger while preparing one of her dishes. “Oh, I cut myself”, commented in front of cameras. Subsequently, it was seen in her images that her staff approached her to stop her blood, while she continued to prepare the food.

