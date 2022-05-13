Korina Rivadeneira She has two children with Mario Hart, but is still willing to keep growing her family. However, the car driver does not agree with that idea, since he would consider that a family of four members is more than enough, at least for the moment. He thus made it known when he was approached by the cameras of the “America Shows” program.

“There is no third party, no way . It is something already agreed, it is by mutual agreement, ”said the former member of“ This is war ”, while his wife watched him with a tender and puzzled face.

Faced with the pilot’s refusal, Korina made it very clear that she greatly wishes to be a mother again. “I don’t know, because I do want a third party,” she said.

Finally, Korina Rivadeneira and mario hart they agreed that they could have more children, as long as it is in the not too near future. “Suddenly after a few years, but like this, in a row, no way,” said Mario. “No, in a row it has been very rude,” Korina added.

Mario Hart minimizes criticism for talking about infidelity

On the other hand, Mario Hart spoke about the criticism he received for commenting on infidelity, since many reminded him of the controversies of his past.

“I have every right to an opinion. It doesn’t mean that at some point I could have made my mistakes as well; but, in any case, now I lead a very quiet life, very familiar ”, he referred.

Mario Hart is focused on being a better father and husband. Photo: composition/ Instagram

When did Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira get married?

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart entered into a civil marriage on April 21, 2017 in the city of Huaral. However, in November 2021, the Huaral Court annulled the union.

“It is resolved to declare founded the claim filed by the representative of the Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Second Mixed Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Huaral, regarding the celebration of the marriage contracted between Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira”, indicated the document that certified the annulment.