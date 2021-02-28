Korina Rivadeneira shared an emotional message after the end of the telenovela Princesses, where he highlighted how much he learned on this occasion.

The successful production of America TV came to an end on Friday, February 26. For this reason, the Venezuelan model and actress dedicated a few words to all those who showed their support during all this time in which she saw life to Tasting, his character in said story.

“Goodbye, Cata, I say goodbye to you happy because thanks to you I was able to learn much more in this journey as an actress and thanks to all my colleagues, tremendous actors! From each one I take something invaluable ”, read at the beginning of his post on Instagram.

“I thank God for all the blessings, to many people for being part and fundamental piece so that I can achieve a step more on the way to this goal that I long for and that with effort I was finally able to demonstrate ”, he added.

Likewise, Korina Rivadeneira thanked her husband Mario Hart for having supported her in her acting career.

“Thanks to my husband Mario Hart for trusting me and supporting me in this dream.“Added the Venezuelan model.

For a few years, the former reality girl decided to venture into the world of acting. As mentioned, it will be part of a new Peruvian film.

Post by Korina Rivadeneira Photo: Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.