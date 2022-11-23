Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart They have been together for more than four years. Currently, they are one of the best known romances of the local show business. The actress and the racing driver have two children together. Both coincided in the popular program “This is war” and it was from that moment that they began to be linked romantically.

Former members of the famous television space usually share the love they have for each other on their social networks. However, one of the aspects that generates interest is the age difference between the two. That is why we tell you how many years has Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart.

How did Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart meet?

Korina Rivadaneyra had her first appearance on Peruvian television in 2011 as part of the “Habacilar” program. That year, Mario Hart joined the television space “Combate”. At that time, the motorsport driver also competed in the “El gran show” contest.

After five years, both coincided in the well-known program “This is war.” In October 2016, it was learned that Hart and his then partner Leslie Shaw they finished. After a while, a local entertainment program published images in which the singer was also seen with a female in a nightclub.

It was Korina Rivadaneyra. This is how they began to be romantically linked during the broadcasts of “This is war.” Although neither of them confirmed that they were dating. It was not until February 2017 that they made their romance public. Two months later, they got married.

After three years, Rivadeneyra gave birth to her first daughter, the product of her relationship with Mario Hart. “Everything turned out spectacular. Larita is fine,” said the pilot on his social networks at that time. Later, in August 2022, the couple had their second baby.

Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart have been together for five years. Photo: composition LR/Mario Hart/Instagram

How many years apart is Mario Hart from Korina Rivadeneyra?

Mario Hart is older than Korina Rivadeneyra by four years. The influencer is currently 35 years old. He was born on April 15, 1987, in Callao. Instead, the actress is 31 years old. She came into the world on November 23, 1991 in the city of Valencia, in Venezuela.

At the time of their marriage, which took place on April 21, 2017, the pilot was 30 years old, while the former member of “Habacilar” was 25 years old.

Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart are five years apart. Photo: Instagram/Mario Hart

Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart: how long did they have their two children?

Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart They currently have two children. Her first baby was born in the first days of September 2020. After the delivery, the actress claimed to experience a “different feeling” when giving birth to her daughter.

“I feel happy, now I woke up in pain, but it’s not a pain that I complain about, it’s a totally different feeling, it’s pure love, I can’t complain because I just have to look at it and it’s very satisfying,” the model told “America today”.

The couple had their second baby on August 7 of this year. After the birth, Mario Hart shared his joy with his followers through a post on his social networks. “Welcome, love of our lives! We already love you very much! (…) Thank God for our healthy baby. Let us be the best parents for him,” he wrote.