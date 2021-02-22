Korina Rivadeneira worried her followers by revealing that she is in poor health due to severe pain in her neck that prevents her from moving normally.

The Venezuelan model said that she has been suffering from symptoms for three days; However, on Sunday, February 21, he presented greater complications.

“Today (Sunday) I woke up worse. 3 days ago with severe neck pain, I thought it was torticollis, but ultimately it is something stronger. Today I have not been able to move. For 3 days I woke up worse every morning. First it was one side of the neck, then the whole neck, headaches, the pain went down to the shoulders and back ”, he began.

“I can no longer carry a plate because the pain is unbearable. I miss and want to be well. I want and need! “, Added the actress of Princesses in their stories of Instagram.

He had to go to a clinic, where doctors gave him injections in his neck to cope with the pain. After that, Korina Rivadeneira affirmed that she will continue in treatment and gave details about her diagnosis.

“What I have is chronic. They have given me 6 injections and I still feel a lot of pain. Apparently made worse by how tense I got with the needles. I write this here because there are people who need to be aware of what happens to me due to all the commitments I have, “wrote the wife of Mario hart.

Korina Rivadeneira announces participation in new film

Mario Hart’s wife told through social networks that she will be part of the cast of the film Who said detox ?, information that was later corroborated by the Tondero producer. “Happy to have Korina on this project,” they indicated.

Korina rivadeneira She was very excited about the project and through Instagram she showed a photograph when it was characterized for her character: “I’m happy, thank you a million for this opportunity.”

21.2.2021 | Post by Korina Rivadeneira responding to Tondero’s announcement. Photo: Korina Rivadeneira / Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira, latest news:

