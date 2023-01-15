Korina Rivadeneira She is known in our country for being a popular television figure and influencer. When she arrived in Peru, she worked as an actress in “Al fondo hay sitio”, then she entered the most famous reality show on the screens, “Esto es guerra”. However, before becoming known in Peruvian lands, the wife of Mario Hart, from a very young age, she won several beauty titles and he even has a cousin who was exqueen.

Next, we will tell you more details about this facet of the former reality girl.

The Venezuelan model, since she was a teenager, participated in various beauty contests. Photo: Korina Rivadeneira/Instagram

How many beauty titles does Korina Rivadeneira have?

Since I was a teenager, Korina Rivadeneira she was interested in beauty pageants. The first international title she won was Miss Teen World. Later, she participated in the Queen of Ecuador Inc. contest, of which she was also the winner.

Another contest, in which she also came in first place among 19 candidates, was that of the World Queen of Carnivals. At just 17 years old, the model stood out in various beauty contests.

María Susana Rivadeneira, the former beauty queen and cousin of Korina Rivadeneira

The cousin of the Venezuelan influencer is Miss Ecuador 2004, Maria Susana Rivadeneira. That year, the beauty contest was held in Quito, her native country, so she hosted more than 89 representatives from different countries. Likewise, she was a finalist in the contest and ranked sixth.

Currently, the Ecuadorian model is 43 years old. Photo: Maria Susana Rivadeneira/Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira today

Today, Korina Rivadeneira She is far from the catwalks and screens, but she is very active on social networks, where she advertises various brands and shows what her day-to-day life is like with her family, Mario Hart, and her children. The former beauty queen also revealed that she finished her interior design degree in March 2022.

Other important participations that she had on television were in “El gran show”, in which she was the winner in 2021.

Korina Rivadeneira is mainly dedicated to advertising the brand on her social networks. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

How old is Korina Rivadeneira?

The former reality girl, Korina Rivadeneirawas born on November 23, 1991, so he is currently 31 years old.

How did Korina and Mario meet?

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart They met on the sets of “Combate” in 2013. At that time, neither of them was single.

“I remember that in the halls of ‘Combat‘ her name was called out, they were always looking for a way to carry her. She was in ‘In the background there is room’, and from there they wanted to pull her (a ‘This is war‘), they told him to go there. You know how they are in America, they had it cornered,” explained Mario Hart on the Com FM podcast.

Korina Rivadeneyra and Mario Hart are five years apart. Photo: Instagram/Mario Hart

How many children does Korina Rivadeneira have?

Now, Korina Rivadeneria is the mother of two babies . His first daughter was born at the beginning of 2020, while the second of them was born in August 2022.