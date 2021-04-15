Korina Rivadeneira, who is stranded with her daughter in Brazil, said she felt hopeful that she would soon be able to return to Peru to meet Mario Hart again. As is known, that country closed its borders as a result of the high increase in coronavirus infections.

On Thursday, April 15, the member of This is War went to the set of America today to celebrate his birthday and was surprised by his wife and his first-born.

“Hello, my cute sweetie. Happy Birthday! My sweetheart deserves all the surprises that I am giving him and much more. He is a great man, a beautiful person, a great dad, a wonderful husband. We all love you very much, ”said the young woman. After this message, Mario Hart replied to his partner: “You are a great mother and a great wife. I am very happy for you, I miss you ”.

After that, the driver Janet Barboza asked Korina Rivadeneira how she felt about not knowing when the borders will be reopened in Brazil and she replied, “We are very confident that if they do open, we are still waiting for a humanitarian flight. The hopes are there, Larita is growing a lot and I’m dying if she doesn’t share with Mario, if he doesn’t see her grow ”.

Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter cannot return to Peru

With great regret, Mario Hart announced that his wife, Korina Rivadeneira, and their youngest daughter are stranded in Brazil, because that country closed its borders.

“I miss her a lot, I tell them when they are coming back. But they cannot return because there are still no direct flights from Brazil. Chile continues with the closed border, which is the only country where they can stop because (the girl) has only traveled with a DNI ”, the car driver explained to the cameras of America shows.

