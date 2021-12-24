Great goals! Korina Rivadeneira spoke about her projects for 2022 and assured that many surprises are coming for this new year. Likewise, the Venezuelan model said that she will hit the big screen as a villain and revealed that she wants to debut as a host.

“For next year I have acting projects. In January and February a movie is released where I am an antagonist, and it will be a lot of fun, so I hope you don’t miss it. I also like the subject of driving, and I hope that by 2022 I will be able to conduct a program ”, He advanced in an interview with GV Producciones.

YOU CAN SEE: Korina plans to enlarge the family in 2022: “This Christmas I asked Santa for another baby”

He also assured that he will remain active in his social networks together with his little Lara.

“And I will continue working on my social networks, and Larita as well. She is an influencer girl and I have to generate content for her brands, “he said.

Rivadeneira Photo: Korina Rivadeneira / Instagram

Korina Rivadenira asks for family union this Christmas

“Merry Christmas to all! And that we never know what we have until we lose it, and all Venezuelan families know what that means, because we have lived it with the government that we have. I hope that things do not go bad in Peru, but take advantage now that you are with your relatives and enjoy it to the fullest ”, he said.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart Photo: GV Producciones

Korina Rivadeneira and her EEG colleagues will be part of Gisela Valcárcel’s Christmas show

“This Saturday we will be with all the companions from This is War dancing on Gisela Valcárcel’s dance floor, and it was a beautiful experience. On this date the most important thing is family unity, and that is what we want to convey this Saturday. It is not important how you dress for these dates or the great banquet you may have at the table. The most important thing is to learn to value our loved ones, enjoy with our family, give us love and be united ”, he explained.