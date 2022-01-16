Korina Rivadeneira refers again to the topic of breastfeeding, through her personal experience with her first-born. On this occasion, she shared an image and assured that her experience as a new mother will help her not to do the same with her next heirs.

In that sense, he asserted: “I will only breastfeed my next children until they are eight months old. Until then it’s beautiful, then it’s pure torture (at least in my case it was). I plan to give only up to eight months, not until almost three months.” Finally, he stated that with communication you can reach an agreement with your little girl.

Korina Rivadeneira speaks about her alleged pregnancy

The alarms went off when Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira uploaded a photo for the new year in which the racing driver is seen grabbing the belly of the Venezuelan model in a curious way.

Korina Rivadeneira’s response. Photo: Capture/Instagram

The comments from his followers did not wait and began to congratulate the couple; However, the actress was in charge of denying that version by going to a beauty treatment to show off a figure that best suits her expectations. In that sense, he asserted: “I still have a lot of flaccidity from pregnancy and fat from everything I ate in December, so I came to get my miraculous treatments that I recommend wholeheartedly.”

Mario Hart praises Korina Rivadeneira’s food

On January 10, the athlete Mario Hart showed the Mexican dinner that his wife Korina Rivadeneira had prepared by making a joke.

Mario Hart praised the seasoning of his partner Korina. Photo: Mario Hart/Instagram

However, he accompanied it with a caption in which he joked: “The first day of the year that my wife cooks… (there are 2 left for the whole year)… It looks good.”