New goals! Korina Rivadeneira surprised all her followers by revealing that she is studying a master’s degree at a Spanish institute.

Through her social networks, the model said that one of her objectives is to specialize in the Interior Design and Interior Decoration career.

He also pointed out that he is following this course alongside his friend Geral, who is an architect by profession and together they plan to fulfill his dream of setting up a super company.

“Come on super well from home, we carry 28 items of 113 “Rivadeneira mentioned while showing how they organized with his partner to complete their courses.

Korina announced that her company will be focused on home decoration. “Later this lady architect and I are going to mount a very successful super company where we are going to decorate your home; If you want, we will also modify it because we are studying Interior Design”, Detailed the Princess actress.

“She (her friend Geral) can build the building and I do all the interior design and designs”Added the Venezuelan showing great emotion for the new goals that have been set.

However, a few days ago, Korina Rivadeneira expressed her concern about the insecurity that exists in the streets of Lima due to crime.

“It is the first time that I have been out of the house for so many hours and it will have been four hours since I left, but I am tired … I am taking advantage of making the story at the traffic light. I already want to be in the house, I do not like to be outside and less now. There is too much crime in Lima”, He maintained on his Instagram.

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira open restaurant

In mid-January 2020, the couple presented to the cameras of You are in all, their new healthy food venture.

“We have bought part of the shares in November of last year. I have become very fond of him, I have found a new taste, which is to serve people. It is a Hawaiian format combined with Peruvian food ”, he explained Mario Hart.

Korina Rivadeneira, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.