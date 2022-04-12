Korina Rivadeneira She is very anxious about the upcoming arrival of her second baby and this is shown in many of the images that she publishes on her social networks. Precisely, on Monday, April 11, the Venezuelan model and Mario Hart managed to see the face of her little one for the first time in an ultrasound and shared this tender moment with all her followers in Instagram.

Through her stories on the aforementioned social network, the former member of “This is war” showed a video showing the child’s profile. In this clip, she was impressed by the great resemblance between him and his father. “We are finally seeing our little boy. Omg I thought he was going to look like me and no, all dad” he wrote alongside the post.

mario hart and Korina Rivadeneira do not miss an opportunity to share in their respective accounts of Instagram each and every one of the moments that they live prior to the birth of little Mario.

Korina Rivadeneira thanks her doctor

The model Korina Rivadeneira also took advantage of his recent publication in Instagram to show her appreciation to the doctor who treated her.

“Today we met Dr. Jorge, who did the morphological ultrasound for us, this corresponds to approximately week 20. We are so happy to have met you, my baby did not want to be seen and he says that he had all the patience in the world to take the time to get nice photos, and he works with a technology that can see everything”, he related.

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart are expecting the birth of their second baby. Photo: composition Korina Rivadeneira/Instagram

What will the second son of Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira be called?

A few weeks ago, Mario Hart revealed that his second son will bear his name and received harsh criticism on social networks, as many considered that he would take away the child’s identity.

Faced with these questions, the former reality boy decided to speak out with a forceful message. “One builds one’s identity (…) He will be called Mario and he will be as he has to be,” he asserted for the “You are in all” program.