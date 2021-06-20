Like other artists and television figures, Mario Hart is celebrating the Father’s day for the first time and has been entertained by Korina rivadeneira and his firstborn.

The reality boy, who became a new dad on September 6, received a tender detail from his famous wife through social networks.

The model and actress expressed her gratitude to the member of This is war for his care and gestures. He also highlighted the work he has been doing since Larita’s arrival, simulating a message written by the little girl.

“I couldn’t miss my dedication to the most loving daddy, our super daddy. (…) Cute daddy, thank you for being the one who takes care of me as a protective bear when I am ill, thank you for caring about me at all times, for making me happy, for loving me so much, for all the diaper changes at dawn, for protecting me all for your hugs and early kisses. Thank you for making me so beautiful and so smart. I love you forever, to infinity and to heaven back and forth my dad ”, it reads on Instagram.

The tender dedication was accompanied by a couple of photographs in which the businessman is seen sleeping with his baby.

Mario Hart did not hesitate to respond to the tender detail of Korina Rivadeneira and left a short, but significant comment in the publication. “Thank you for giving me the blessing of being a dad. I love them, ”replied the captain of This is War.

Hundreds of users and followers of the couple congratulated the ‘fighter’ for the Father’s day.

