Korina Rivadeneira She is enjoying her pregnancy since announcing, several weeks ago, that she was in sweet expectation once again. The influencer showed her happiness on social networks and did not hide her emotion at the arrival of her little one. In addition, the model asked for recommendations to be able to design the room for her son, who will be the brother of Larita, her eldest daughter.
Through her Instagram account, the actress shared the project that she will focus on from now on. Also, she said that she will be in charge of designing the room of the little baby on the way. As is known, Rivadeneira recently finished his university degree in Interior Design.
“Hello, friends, I’m designing the baby’s room, does anyone know where I can buy this type of decorative heads or similar?” Posted the model, in a message to her followers. In addition, she was happy to do this work: “I spent the whole morning designing the rooms for Lara and the baby.. I am too happy with the result!” she said.
Mario Hart happy with the arrival of a new baby
Mario Hart was happy after revealing the sex of the second child he will have with Korina Rivadeneira. The car driver was happy and anxious to await the arrival of the one who has been referred to as “Marito Jr.”
“Marito Jr. is coming. We are very happy and grateful to God, because he continues to fill us with blessings. I always dreamed of having “the little couple” and it’s already a reality, “he wrote on his Instagram account.
Korina Rivadeneira revealed the sex of her next child
Korina Rivadeneira made public that the next child she will have with Mario Hart will be a boy, something that the followers had already “predestined”, and she thanked all the signs of affection in the situation.
“It’s a boy! All of you told me that he would be a boy and he was, you are the best! How I feel? God blesses me in the most beautiful ways, first a girl and now a boy. I am sure that she will be like me, just as I was absolutely sure that Lara would be just like Mario. You’ll see, and I’m talking about personality too. She already touches me a ‘minimí’. Fair enough!” the model wrote.
