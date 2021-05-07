Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart made a live link for the program En boca de todos. During the broadcast, the Venezuelan model burst into tears when she said that she continues to be stranded in Brazil with her daughter Lara.

The actress regretted not being able to celebrate Mother’s Day with the reality boy and that he misses these important dates for his family.

A few weeks ago, both had completed four years of marriage, but could not celebrate either due to the distance that separates them.

It all started from the Easter holiday, when the couple traveled to Brazil to enjoy a vacation without knowing that the Peruvian government would close the borders due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“I feel strange, I miss him horrible, I am very sorry that Larita is lost … We do not know what will happen, we do not know when we will return,” said the Venezuelan model through tears.

She said that she is accompanied by Mario Hart’s mother in Brazil . However, for her it is not the same as spending that special date with the Peruvian rider.

“Having my mother-in-law and Larita is having a little piece of Mario. I miss him a lot and I am very sorry that he misses so many things, but I hope he can return soon (…) We are well here, but without him (Mario Hart) it is not the same ”, he added.

For his part, Mario Hart promised to travel to Brazil if Korina Rivadeneira and her daughter remain unable to return to Peru. “Do not be sad because I am sure that we will recover all those moments. If you don’t come back until the end of May, I’m going there, don’t worry, ”he said.

