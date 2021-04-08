In the last edition of the YouTube program Dads in diapers, Korina Rivadeneira commented that she was estranged from Mario Hart, which generated rumors of a possible breakup. Faced with this situation, the model decided to contact America today and clarify whether or not she continues her relationship with the car driver.

The former member of This is war He explained that his romance with the businessman is continuing, only that the bond between them has changed since they became parents.

“What I commented is something normal, it is what is happening, it is reality,” he said. “We are a little cold because the baby sleeps between us, I want to take care of her a thousand percent. If I leave her alone in the room I die of fear, I don’t know what will happen to the sheets. The headlines are going to be alarming, but they are not, we are not separated, “added the model.

Korina Rivadeneira also indicated that love grows every day between her, Mario hart and his firstborn. “Nothing is perfect, we are happy and we love each other, we love our daughter, every day we love each other much more and admire much more,” he said.

What did Korina Rivadeneira say about her romance with Mario Hart?

Korina Rivadeneira explained that her romance with Mario Hart changed as a result of the birth of their baby, because now they have less time to share as a couple.

“Our life now is a dream come true, but since not all that glitters is gold, if we are a little distanced, although I think it is time, and when the baby grows up (they will spend more time together),” he explained.

