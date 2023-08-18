Korina Rivadeneira and Fiorella Rodríguez linked up with ‘Préndete’ in its latest edition and invited everyone to the avant-premiere of the film ‘An expected marriage’. In this context, Kurt Villavicencio asked the Venezuelan model about her future marriage to Mario Hart and she surprised by making an unusual request from her. “Suddenly you surprise us, Korina”, said ‘Metiche’, to which Fiorella Rodríguez replied: “If we reach a million, Korina gets married”. At that moment, the former reality girl complemented: “Front, by the church.”

It is necessary to mention that Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart have made no secret of their desire to get married. On different occasions, the host of ‘Send whoever sends’ himself stated that the wedding is one of the projects they have as a couple.

#Korina #Rivadeneira #announces #marry #Mario #Hart #film #reaches #million #Church