Who will be saved? In the recent edition of “The Great Celebrity Chef” on May 10, the participants were tasked with preparing Chinese food. The first round of dishes consisted of a delicious siu mai and was Miguel Vergara who surprised by taking the benefit of 5 minutes of support by a chef for his second course. However, she was not so lucky in the next round, in which she had to prepare chi jau kay, as she failed to convince the jury.

Like him, Korina Rivadeneira and Andrés Vílchez also did not receive the approval of the experts, who were given a taste of their sautéed noodles. For this reason, the three actors were sentenced and will go to an elimination night.

