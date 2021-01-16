Korina Rivadeneira and Mario hart caused great enthusiasm among their fans by talking about the possibility of returning to be part of This is war.

Both agreed that although they do not plan to rejoin the reality of América Televisión, if this happened, they would be very happy.

“I never rule out any job (…). For now I am still in acting and I still have projects. I plan to dedicate myself 100% to that, and if they propose other things to me, then I have to analyze it. A good job never hurts. For now we are fine, calm down ”, he commented Korina rivadeneira, one of the protagonists of the telenovela Princesas.

For his part, Mario Hart He said that if he were summoned to This is war, you would first have to take a year of physical training.

“It’s already been like three years that I’m out of competitive reality shows. They would have to give me at least a little year at the level to get in shape and be at the level of competition, because otherwise I would go to make a fool of themselves, but you never know what could happen ”, he declared to You in all.

Mario hart and Korina rivadeneira They also announced that they have just opened a health food center called the Poke Bowl.

Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira celebrate their daughter’s christening

At the beginning of December, Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart celebrated the christening of their first daughter and shared the images of the event through their respective social networks.

“We just got out of the christening. My little daughter is finally blessed. We are very happy about that, “said the popular car driver in one of his stories.

