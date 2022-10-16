Korina Rivadeneira She is admitted to the clinic because her second son, ‘Marito’, worsened his health after being infected with a virus from his sister, Lara. The former reality girl revealed that she was emotionally affected and specified that the minor is under observation.

“I am in the clinic, already hospitalized. He (the baby) is under observation. They have it nebulizing. Hopefully tomorrow will get better. I’m a little stressed, first, because I don’t like it to be bad, it’s too small for it to be so bad, “Korina said at the beginning in her Instagram stories.

Korina Rivadeneira denounces poor care at the clinic

Mario Hart’s partner also expressed that part of his discomfort was due to poor care by the clinic. She assured that it is the first time that when she is hospitalized she is not offered a plate of food, and that, in addition, the medical personnel do not come to help her when she calls them.

“They hospitalized me precisely to keep him. It had never happened to me that I had been admitted to a clinic, well, for ‘Larita’ or for a baby, and they had not offered me a single plate of food. Also, I’m super stressed because every time he cries (‘Marito’) I call the nurse and she doesn’t come. I already told Mario (Hart). What rage! I don’t even want to fight. I am not going to come to this clinic again because, really, it is lousy,” Rivadeneira asserted.

How did Korina Rivadeneira react when she found out that she was expecting her second baby?

Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart are one of the most stable couples in entertainment. Currently, they have already formed a family and have two children: Lara and ‘Marito’, who are the fruit of their love.

However, the Venezuelan influencer was encouraged to reveal that they had not planned the arrival of a second child. She shared on her social networks the video of the precise moment in which she found out the news. “Oh my God, I’m in shock. And now what am I going to do?” she said.

How is the baby of Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart?

The influencer Korina Rivadeneira updated her Instagram stories, from Saturday the 15th, by reporting that her baby managed to be treated by a pulmonologist. “They finally hospitalized him, keeping him under observation here is the best. Now he is going to recover quickly ” he expressed.

On the other hand, Mario Hart was captured at the clinic by the “ratujas” of the Instarándula portal.

Korina Rivadeneira confirmed that her baby was treated by a pulmonologist. Photo: Korina Rivadeneira/Instagram

Korina Rivadeneira confirmed that her baby was treated by a pulmonologist. Photo:

Mario Hart captured at the Delgado Clinic. Photo: capture Instarandula

Does motherhood have Korina Rivadeneira on the verge of collapse?

October began for Korina Rivadeneira and Mario Hart with a break in the health of Lara, the couple’s first daughter. Her concern for her little girl, added to the arrival of her second baby weeks ago, caused the Venezuelan influencer to state that she was about to collapse.

“I’m really exhausted, I need to sleep now. When they ask me if I want more children, I just imagine the three sick and he gives me something. I’m fine with two, thanks,” she commented on her Instagram stories.