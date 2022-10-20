Through social networks, Mario Hart indicated that Korina Rivadeneira and her second baby were discharged after spending a few days in a local clinic, so they are now allowed to return to their daily activities and be together again.

“I go to the home! Thank you all for your good wishes”, wrote the car driver in his Instagram stories.

In addition, thanks to the video shared by the former reality boy, you can see the Venezuelan in a wheelchair, ready to leave the place where she was treated. “We’re leaving,” was another of the messages left by the athlete.

Korina Rivadeneira denounces poor care at the clinic

Korina Rivadeneira He surprised his followers by revealing that his second son had to be hospitalized for check-ups. However, what was most surprising about this was that the model denounced the bad attention they had had with her and with her little one.

“They hospitalized me precisely to keep him. It had never happened to me that I had been admitted to a clinic, well, for ‘Larita’ or for a baby, and they had not offered me a single plate of food. I’m super stressed because every time he cries (‘Marito’) I call the nurse and she doesn’t come. I will not come to this clinic again because, really, lousy, ”said the former reality girl annoyed.

Korina Rivadeneira apologizes to clinic staff

Korina Rivadeneira became news after she attacked the clinic where her baby was under observation. Given the controversy generated, the foreigner went out to apologize publicly and required them to understand her for the difficult situation she is going through.

“I know that everything I say has consequences, I just want you to know that I am very nervous about my baby, it has been difficult weeks because I had Larita badly and now Marito,” he said at first.

Korina Rivadeneira apologizes for comments about poor clinic care. Photo: Korina Rivadeneira/Instagram