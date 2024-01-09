Korina Rivadeneira She made her return to acting with a new role in the national series 'Super Ada'. At the press conference given by Michelle Alexander's production, the Venezuelan actress was asked about the recent engagement of Alejandra Baigorria and Said Palao in the Asian country. She did not hesitate to wish them the best, however, there was a curious reaction involved. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Korina Rivadeneira say about the engagement of Ale Baigorria and Said Palao?

Rivadeneira She was surprised by the news and pointed out that it was time for them to decide to unite their lives.

“Really? It was already like: 'And the ring when'. Oh my god, well, many love stories happening, how beautiful and long live love”, held. She also assured that, if she were invited to the wedding, she would have no problems attending.

Will Korina Rivadeneira marry Mario Hart?

After the Municipality of Huaral declared invalid the civil marriage celebrated by Mario Hart and Korina Rivadeneira, the model was also consulted about a future wedding.

“We haven't talked about that yet,” he pointed out.