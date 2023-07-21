maricarmen marin visited the set of ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ a few days ago and starred in an awkward moment with Mario Hart. And it is that the driver made a foolish comment about the cumbia singer when she narrated how much she had saved from a very young age. Faced with this controversial fact, which received much criticism, a reporter from Magaly Medina was encouraged to ask Korina Rivadeneira what did she think about what her husband had said on national television.

hearing the question, Rivadeneira she was uncomfortable and answered emphatically. “What happens is that you are talking to me about things that I am not aware of, but when I know there suddenly I can answer you “, said the Venezuelan model. In this regard, “Urraca” criticized the attitude of the former reality girl. “Her eyes opened and her expression changed,” he said. Medina.

What did Korina Rivadeira say about Leslie Shaw’s criticism of Mario Hart?

In conversation with the newspaper Trome, Korina Rivadeira She referred to the criticism her husband Mario Hart has received regarding his work as a TV host. “I have always said that he is very talented and that they were wasting that diamond in the rough. He is spectacular driving, acting, doing whatever (…) ”, she pointed out.

After that, the Venezuelan model was asked if it doesn’t bother her that Leslie Shaw continues to speak and criticize Mario Hart despite the fact that many years have passed since their separation. Let’s remember that the interpreter of ‘La faldita’ made fun of her ex-partner for his new facet as a TV host. “He is in another stage, right now we have nothing against her and whatever she says, it does not generate anything good or bad, she is making her way, her career,” held Rivadeneira.

Korina Rivadeneira shows up for Mario Hart and questions Leslie Shaw for criticizing the pilot. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Korina Rivadeneira/Leslie Shaw



#Korina #curious #reaction #Mario #Harts #insane #comment #Maricarmen #Marín

maricarmen marin visited the set of ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ a few days ago and starred in an awkward moment with Mario Hart. And it is that the driver made a foolish comment about the cumbia singer when she narrated how much she had saved from a very young age. Faced with this controversial fact, which received much criticism, a reporter from Magaly Medina was encouraged to ask Korina Rivadeneira what did she think about what her husband had said on national television.

hearing the question, Rivadeneira she was uncomfortable and answered emphatically. “What happens is that you are talking to me about things that I am not aware of, but when I know there suddenly I can answer you “, said the Venezuelan model. In this regard, “Urraca” criticized the attitude of the former reality girl. “Her eyes opened and her expression changed,” he said. Medina.

What did Korina Rivadeira say about Leslie Shaw’s criticism of Mario Hart?

In conversation with the newspaper Trome, Korina Rivadeira She referred to the criticism her husband Mario Hart has received regarding his work as a TV host. “I have always said that he is very talented and that they were wasting that diamond in the rough. He is spectacular driving, acting, doing whatever (…) ”, she pointed out.

After that, the Venezuelan model was asked if it doesn’t bother her that Leslie Shaw continues to speak and criticize Mario Hart despite the fact that many years have passed since their separation. Let’s remember that the interpreter of ‘La faldita’ made fun of her ex-partner for his new facet as a TV host. “He is in another stage, right now we have nothing against her and whatever she says, it does not generate anything good or bad, she is making her way, her career,” held Rivadeneira.

Korina Rivadeneira shows up for Mario Hart and questions Leslie Shaw for criticizing the pilot. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Korina Rivadeneira/Leslie Shaw



#Korina #curious #reaction #Mario #Harts #insane #comment #Maricarmen #Marín

maricarmen marin visited the set of ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ a few days ago and starred in an awkward moment with Mario Hart. And it is that the driver made a foolish comment about the cumbia singer when she narrated how much she had saved from a very young age. Faced with this controversial fact, which received much criticism, a reporter from Magaly Medina was encouraged to ask Korina Rivadeneira what did she think about what her husband had said on national television.

hearing the question, Rivadeneira she was uncomfortable and answered emphatically. “What happens is that you are talking to me about things that I am not aware of, but when I know there suddenly I can answer you “, said the Venezuelan model. In this regard, “Urraca” criticized the attitude of the former reality girl. “Her eyes opened and her expression changed,” he said. Medina.

What did Korina Rivadeira say about Leslie Shaw’s criticism of Mario Hart?

In conversation with the newspaper Trome, Korina Rivadeira She referred to the criticism her husband Mario Hart has received regarding his work as a TV host. “I have always said that he is very talented and that they were wasting that diamond in the rough. He is spectacular driving, acting, doing whatever (…) ”, she pointed out.

After that, the Venezuelan model was asked if it doesn’t bother her that Leslie Shaw continues to speak and criticize Mario Hart despite the fact that many years have passed since their separation. Let’s remember that the interpreter of ‘La faldita’ made fun of her ex-partner for his new facet as a TV host. “He is in another stage, right now we have nothing against her and whatever she says, it does not generate anything good or bad, she is making her way, her career,” held Rivadeneira.

Korina Rivadeneira shows up for Mario Hart and questions Leslie Shaw for criticizing the pilot. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Korina Rivadeneira/Leslie Shaw



#Korina #curious #reaction #Mario #Harts #insane #comment #Maricarmen #Marín

maricarmen marin visited the set of ‘Send whoever’s in charge’ a few days ago and starred in an awkward moment with Mario Hart. And it is that the driver made a foolish comment about the cumbia singer when she narrated how much she had saved from a very young age. Faced with this controversial fact, which received much criticism, a reporter from Magaly Medina was encouraged to ask Korina Rivadeneira what did she think about what her husband had said on national television.

hearing the question, Rivadeneira she was uncomfortable and answered emphatically. “What happens is that you are talking to me about things that I am not aware of, but when I know there suddenly I can answer you “, said the Venezuelan model. In this regard, “Urraca” criticized the attitude of the former reality girl. “Her eyes opened and her expression changed,” he said. Medina.

What did Korina Rivadeira say about Leslie Shaw’s criticism of Mario Hart?

In conversation with the newspaper Trome, Korina Rivadeira She referred to the criticism her husband Mario Hart has received regarding his work as a TV host. “I have always said that he is very talented and that they were wasting that diamond in the rough. He is spectacular driving, acting, doing whatever (…) ”, she pointed out.

After that, the Venezuelan model was asked if it doesn’t bother her that Leslie Shaw continues to speak and criticize Mario Hart despite the fact that many years have passed since their separation. Let’s remember that the interpreter of ‘La faldita’ made fun of her ex-partner for his new facet as a TV host. “He is in another stage, right now we have nothing against her and whatever she says, it does not generate anything good or bad, she is making her way, her career,” held Rivadeneira.

Korina Rivadeneira shows up for Mario Hart and questions Leslie Shaw for criticizing the pilot. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Korina Rivadeneira/Leslie Shaw



#Korina #curious #reaction #Mario #Harts #insane #comment #Maricarmen #Marín