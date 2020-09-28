In Malian society, ritual buffoons question power, social behavior, sexuality and the relationship to death.

For the past fifteen years, Dany Leriche and Jean-Michel Fickinger, a couple of photographers, have been working on spiritual minorities and cultures that resist Western standardization. Their latest book focuses on the society of the Korèdugaw of Mali, “buffoons” who play an essential role in social regulation.

“We show them on a white background, to extract them from their context, and establish a personal relationship with them. It is for us to restore all their spiritual and social weight beyond the exoticism of appearances. The choice to represent them is both philosophical and artistic“, explain the photographers to Jean-Christian Fleury, professor of literature and art critic specializing in photography.

But globalization, attraction of young people to urban lifestyles, proselytizing of religions and “very big constraint“linked to the obligations entailed by the responsibility of being Korèdugaw threatens the survival of the buffoons.”It is a total commitment, of which we have no idea in the West and which today frightens the possible successors.“, specify the photographers.

Since 2011, the Korèdugaw society has been inscribed on the Unesco List of Intangible Heritage.

This work is presented at theSpace 19-Paul Fort in Paris.

The 18 photos of this slide show are taken from the book Korèdugaw-The last sacred buffoons of Mali, published in Editions Trans Photographic Press.