North Koreans stand in front of the country’s flag during a rally in support of the 5th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang (January 5, 2020) | Photo: KIM WON JIN/AFP

South Korea on Wednesday accused North Korea of ​​launching 23 missiles into its territory and retaliated in return. It is the first time in history since the separation of the two countries in 1950 that there has been an invasion of the territory with this type of weapon, according to Seoul.

The launches came after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea halt military exercises in the region, saying that “such provocation and military recklessness can no longer be tolerated”.

One of the projectiles launched by North Korea landed 26 kilometers south of the North Limit Line (NLL), maritime border and tension area, 57 kilometers from the South Korean east coast city of Sokcho and 167 kilometers from Ulleung. .

“It constitutes in fact a territorial invasion with a missile that crossed the northern border line for the first time since the division,” said South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. In retaliation, the South Korean Armed Forces deployed fighter jets to fire missiles into North Korean territory, above the NLL.