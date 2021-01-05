The major nuclear powers have been trying for years to develop a project that produces as much energy as the Sun’s. For the first time in history, the KSTAR Research Center, under the Korean Institute of Energy and Fusion (KFE), has succeeded in making its “Artificial sun” stays on for 20 seconds at 100 million degrees Celsius temperature, setting an all-time record.

Other investigations had already achieved similar temperatures, although they had not been able to make them stay that long. For example, United States, Japan or the European Union, the latter through the Joint European Torus, a fusion reactor located in the United Kingdom, reached 10 seconds. South Korea has doubled the achievement of all of them.

KSTAR Director Si-Woo Yoon has valued success as a “Turning point in the race to achieve these temperature conditions for a long time”. In addition, he has praised technologies that, according to the scientist, “are the key to maintaining plasma at 100 million degrees and achieving fusion energy.”

Origin in the Soviet tokamak

The Korean model takes her influence of the Soviet tokamaks created in the 1950s. It is formed by a circular vacuum chamber in which, thanks to heat and external pressures, hydrogen nuclei fuse to form helium and release a lot of energy.

The main complication of the process is conservation of the energy generated inside the vacuum chamber, where, thanks to the increase in temperature, the transformation of gas into plasma takes place, the fourth state of matter. To preserve the energy, magnets are used to prevent its output.

Another problem is that the temperature of the plasma is not the same throughout its surface, but there are parts where the heat is higher. KSTAR’s success is that it has achieved take advantage of uneven temperatures through an internal transport barrier to maintain 100 million degrees in plasma for a longer period of time.

Union of nuclear powers

The countries with the most nuclear potential decided to unite in the 1980s to try to demonstrate the viability of nuclear energy. For this they inaugurated the project ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, for its acronym in English), which will be started in 2026 in Cadarache (France) by the European Union, the United States, Japan, India, China, Russia and South Korea itself.

However, despite the progress it could bring, South Korea is not considering taking this discovery to ITER, as it considers that it does not need the internal transport barrier to achieve its even more ambitious goals. While KSTAR works to reach 5 minutes above 100 million degrees in 2025, ITER wants to exceed 8 minutes at maximum performance and 25 at “medium performance”, although both require a temperature greater than 100 million degrees Celsius .